The Chinese firm, which has a base in Sweden, developed the car Yann Ehrlacher used to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020 for customer team Cyan Racing.



And having delivered a Lynk & Co 03 TCR to Team MA:GP for owner/driver Mattias Andersson to use during the upcoming STCC TCR Scandinavia season, his record-breaking 21st in the series, Geely Group Motorsport is hoping for yet more TCR category success as it expands its customer racing activities.



“This is an important step in the development of our customer racing programme, being able to benchmark the performance of the race car in a strong European national championship such as the STCC with an experienced driver like Mattias Andersson," said Ron Hartvelt, Customer Sport Director of Geely Group Motorsport.



As well as success in the WTCR, another Geely Group Motorsport customer outfit, Teamwork Motorsport, guided Ma Qinghua to the TCR China drivers’ title in 2020, with one of its Lynk & Co 03 TCRs.



Alexander Murdzevski Schedvin, Head of Geely Group Motorsport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mattias Andersson to our growing customer racing family. There is no other driver with more experience of the STCC than Mattias and we will follow his progress closely.”



Andersson added: “I am thrilled to start a new chapter in the STCC with a very special car. I've seen the success of the car in the WTCR and TCR China, making our decision a no-brainer. I finished sixth overall last year and my goal for 2021 is to take at least three steps up the finishing order.”