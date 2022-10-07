Ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup going on summer vacation, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis asked the drivers three key questions. Mehdi Bennani, part of the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport line-up and a race winner in the series, gave his responses.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“They are not corners on the WTCR calendar but every time I’m excited to race at Spa, I love Eau Rouge and Raidillon.”

Ad

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“I will directly choose Losail International Circuit in Qatar, it’s a track that I like a lot and there are a lot of high-speed corners. I would choose a prototype car like an LPM2 car to drive on that track.”

WTCR Remembering when… WTCR stars were super at Suzuka YESTERDAY AT 04:05

Describe your ultimate summer holiday?“Time relaxing with my family would be my perfect summer holiday.”

Up next: Néstor Girolami, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport

WTCR Tipped by WTCR ace Girolami, Montenegro gets FIA Motorsport Games medal shot 05/10/2022 AT 04:02