Shortly before the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup went on its summer vacation, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis asked the drivers three key questions. This is what Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s multiple race winner Néstor Girolami had to say.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“My favourite track is the Nürburgring Nordschleife without any doubt and my favourite corner is also on that track. It’s not actually a corner but it’s the flow going through the Nordschleife that you really need to stay focused on. You have for example Flugplatz, a corner in which you have to give everything and then you have a big compression, and you need to accept and take a big risk if you want to be on pole or at least fight for pole. I would say Adenauer Forst and Flugplatz is my favourite section of the Nordschleife.”

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“I would choose a Honda Civic Type R or maybe an NSX, as long as it’s a Honda. For the track it has to be the Nordschleife, one of the best circuits on the planet because you can find any corner, so many blind corners where you don’t see what is coming. From a driver’s point of view, I would say if you are able to perform well on the Nordschleife, you are able to adapt yourself everywhere.”

Describe your ultimate summer holiday?“For sure being with my family in Argentina. Normally I go in the summer when it’s winter in Europe. I would stay on the farm, drive, cycle, and do some sport, enjoying just these unique moments with my family. They are so far away that I try to reset the batteries when I am there.”

