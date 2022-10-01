Ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s summer holidays, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis put three key questions to the drivers. This is how BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Norbert Michelisz, the 2019 King of WTCR, responded.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“It’s a tricky one as we go to many exciting places. But if I have to pick a corner it would probably be from the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and it would probably be Flugplatz, the double right, which is just on the edge of lifting, braking a bit, very high speed above 200kph. It’s a very exciting corner, very easy to make a mistake and have a big accident but this makes the difference.”

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“I would take a Hyundai Elantra N TCR, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 or a formula car. Nürburgring Nordschleife would be tricky with a formula car so I would say the Hungaroring because I know the circuit quite well, and it would be interesting to do a comparison between the three.”

Describe your ultimate summer holiday?“My ultimate summer holidays would be with my family, a sunny place with a beach, because of the kids, and beautiful blue water. To be honest these are the main criteria. In which part of the world? It doesn’t matter so much, probably somewhere accessible because the kids don’t like to travel too long. Probably a nice place in Greece, Italy or Spain.”

