With Petr Fulín gearing up for his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Autodrom Most this weekend, here’s look-back to three drivers who have won WTCR races in their own country.
Mikel Azcona:Winning Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón in 2020 earned Azcona hero status, particularly given the fact he was CUPRA-powered for the occasion.
Benjamin Leuchter:Claimed an emotional maiden WTCR victory on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2019. To make the win even more special, Leuchter was driving a Volkswagen, the make that gave him his big break.
Tiago Monteiro:The WTCR’s ultimate comeback hero following his recovery from serious injury, Monteiro captured the hearts and hopes of a nation when he won WTCR Race of Portugal on the streets of Vila Real in 2019.
