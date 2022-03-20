With the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship getting underway in Bahrain this weekend, this is the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Formula One family.

Nathanaël Berthon:A WTCR race winner for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Berthon joined HRT for two days of Formula One testing at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2011.



Tom Coronel:Tested an Arrows F1 car for two days at Barcelona in 1999. Now an expert pundit of F1 coverage on Dutch channel ViaPlay Sport, when he’s not racing in the WTCR of course.



Jordi Gené:Almost 30 years before he joined CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy for the 2021 WTCR season, Spaniard Gené was test driver for the Benetton F1 team.



Esteban Guerrieri:No driver has won more WTCR races than Honda Racing ace Guerrieri but, back in 2010, Formula One came calling with a 2011 race seat on the cards with Virgin Racing. However, he was unable to secure the budget to seal the deal and his talent was lost to F1 as a result.



Ma Qing Hua:Test drove for HRT and Caterham in 2012 and 2013 respectively, taking part in Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix in 2012. Currently preparing for his WTCR return with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.



Hungaroring:Of the circuits hosting WTCR races in 2022, the Hungaroring is the only current Formula One venue on the calendar.



Alessandro Mariani:Heads up JAS Motorsport, the organisation responsible for the Honda Civic Type R TCR project, but once Team Manager at BMS Scuderia Italia and then Minardi after the two outfits merged in 1994.



Tiago Monteiro (pictured):LIQUI Moly Team Engstler’s new recruit for WTCR 2022 was an F1 ever present in 2005 and 2006 and famously scored a podium – the only driver from Portugal to do so – in the US Grand Prix of 2005.



Andy Priaulx:Briton Priaulx was a race winner during his one and only WTCR season with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co in 2019. A three-time FIA World Touring Car champion, Priaulx was a Williams F1 test driver in 2005.



Gabriele Tarquini:The first King of WTCR, Tarquini took part in 78 Formula One race weekends, qualifying for 38 grands prix and scoring a world championship point in Mexico in 1989.



