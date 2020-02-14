FIA WTCR

There were seven in total but who was the Most Valuable Driver in WTCR 2019?

By FIA WTCR

1 hour ago

There were seven TAG Heuer Most Valuable Drivers during the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

However, it was Yvan Muller who emerged as the Most Valuable Driver of all with a record 76 points – the most by a WTCR driver since the series began in 2018 – at WTCR Race of China.

Those points came courtesy of two DHL Pole Positions, two race victories and one third place in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

Introduced by WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver (MVD) recognises the racer scoring the most points across a single weekend.

And this is how the other TAG Heuer Most Valuable drivers ranked in 2019:

Yvan Muller: WTCR Race of China = 76 points
Néstor Girolami: WTCR Race of Hungary = 66
Yvan Muller: WTCR Race of Macau = 65
Thed Björk: WTCR Race of Netherlands = 63
Thed Björk: WTCR Race of Morocco = 61
Ma Qing Hua: WTCR Race of Slovakia = 58
Esteban Guerrieri: WTCR Race of Japan = 57
Norbert Michelisz: WTCR Race of Malaysia = 56
Esteban Guerrieri: WTCR Race of Germany = 54
Yann Ehrlacher: WTCR Race of Portugal = 50

