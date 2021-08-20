In a country where the currency is counted in HUFs, Rob Huff is an ever-popular feature at WTCR Race of Hungary, his second ‘home’ round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion races a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for top Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport. And while Bence Boldizs, Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi will enjoy the bulk of the home support at the Hungaroring this weekend, the enthusiastic crowd count Huff almost as one of their own.



“Budapest always brings a wonderful crowd with many fans, especially with three Hungarians in the series,” Huff said. “Having been Norbi’s team-mate in 2016 it’s a hell of an experience racing here. Everyone deserves a nice weekend and hopefully we can provide that.



“I’m not sure why [I get the support I do from the Hungarian fans]. My name and the currency maybe?! I’ve always got on with Norbi very well, the first podium I ever went to that I wasn’t on was when Norbi won here in 2015. Then obviously being his team-mate and never having contact with him has led to me having a huge array of affectionate fans here I think they just like happy smiling racing drivers and I like to think I’m one of those.



“It’s a circuit that’s always been pretty good for me, we’ve always been at the front and we hope to repeat that performance this weekend and hopefully there will be lots of people here to cheers us on.”



While it has been a tough return to WTCR action for the British driver thus far, a strong result at the Hungaroring is there for the taking, according to Huff.



“No secret we’ve had a real struggle to the start of the season as a complete team,” said Huff. “Obviously Mikel [Azcona] managed to pull a hell of a job out of the bag in Aragón but, other than that, we’ve been really lacking.



“We’re working hard to try to get some pace out of the car, certainly for Qualifying. The race pace seems really good so the focus this weekend is exactly that.



“My pre-season testing accumulated to four hours here and the rest of the year has been testing pretty much on every race weekend so it’s been a pretty tall order, but we feel like we’re definitely getting on top of the car and we just need to extract some qualifying performance and put ourselves in the top 10, hopefully the top five. The dream this weekend is to spray some champagne and have some trophies.”

