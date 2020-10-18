Q:

Esteban, today the conditions were very different to yesterday, which must have been challenging. Talk us through your race.



EG:

Yes, it was as intense as it was yesterday when obviously it was wet conditions and then today it was a dry track having never driven this weekend in the dry. I just tried to manage the first laps which was really hard in such cold conditions because the rear tyres were really cold, so I was just dancing around – but I think we all were. After two or three laps I could realise what was Yann’s pace, in which corners he was strong, and I just tried to cover that. Our car worked pretty well. We can do some tricks here and there for Races 2 and 3, but obviously I’m really pleased with the 25 points. A one-three with Néstor is great for Honda and ALL-INKL, so yes, very happy, but there is still a long way to go during this long Sunday. But it has started very well.



Q:

You have jumped up to second in the points, so with the DHL Pole Position for Race 3 you could be in a very good position by the end of the day.



EG:

Yeah, well in Race 2 Yann also profits from the reverse grid and I think he starts second. I don’t know how it will be, but he has a good chance and I have a good chance as well. We’ll just try to finish the job in the best possible way, but it is a good surprise to find myself second in the standings after such a bad start at Zolder. So yep, let’s keep digging.



Q:

Yann, you seem to have found some pace today. The dry seems to suit the Lynk & Co.



YE:

Yes, for sure. First of all, well done to those guys, it was a good race. Of course after FP2 we were one and a half seconds off and didn’t really know why, so being on the podium now, we have come quite a long way. The pace was not bad, at the beginning I was a bit quicker, and then my performance started to drop. We still have two races to do, I will take more risk now. This one, we needed to have something in the bag, and now it is done for this weekend and now I will start to push.



Q:

After qualifying Yvan [Muller] said that was all the pace you had, but going into Race 2 you have much more chance to control things now.



YE:

Sure, we have a good pace and will start the reverse grid race in a good position to fight for the win and that is what we will do. But you know it is racing and there is still Turn 1, 2 and 3 to think about and there is plenty to manage.



Q:

Bebu, it looked like Yvan was going to steal that P3 spot, but you made a nice overtake. Talk us through that race from your perspective.



NG:

First of all, congratulations to Esteban, he did a fantastic job yesterday, amazing performance and also today. Congratulations to Yann also, he performed really well. As for myself, I thought on my out lap when we were doing the out and in, I was not feeling confident with the rear axle, so we did some changes before the start on the grid. And I think it worked pretty good because I thought there was an opportunity in the first laps because nobody had driven before in these conditions. If I had the confidence I could use it and it worked with Yvan. He slid in Turn 3 and he went very slow up the hill and then I had the opportunity and the chance to go deeper into Turn 4 and got this P3 which was actually was our best starting from P6. Getting a podium is really good, we still have a chance for the championship, so we keep going. For Race 2 we have a good starting position and also for Race 3, so we have to keep this momentum to score the maximum points we can.



Q:

After such a difficult Slovakia Ring meeting it’s good to see you on the podium.



NG:

Thank you very much. Also, I would like to dedicate this podium to Julianna, it’s Mother’s Day today and to her congratulations and I hope you enjoy the day with the baby.



Q:

Turning finally to Norbert Michelisz, can you summarise your race please?



NM:

The start was reasonably okay and I managed to gain one or two positions. And then the car felt really good and I was able to attack and overtake some people until I think it was lap three when I had an issue with the engine so I needed to pull aside and I was really struggling to get back to the pits. Honestly it’s a big shame because the car for me today was good enough to do some more overtakes and to score points. Unfortunately, it’s not my weekend so far.



Q:

Is it the same issue we were seeing through free practice?



NM:

We don’t know yet. We struggled a bit with the engine but to be honest I don’t know what the problem was.