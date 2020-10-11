Q:

Nicky, you were side by side with Norbert Michelisz and then made a nice, clean getaway. Talk us through that start of the race.



NC:

The start was really great. We’ve been struggling with our starts all weekend and we changed some parameters. I just jumped two cars and went from P3 to pretty much equal with the two cars in front. Into Turn 1 I think I braked the latest and then me and Norbi were side by side, and I kept it around the outside and he slowed down, and I think he got turned around into Turn 2, which gave me a little gap. I could maintain that gap, but it was not easy because JK did not make any mistakes so I had to keep on pushing up until about four laps from the end. It started to become a bit easier, his tyres were gone and mine were quite OK. The team did a fantastic job with the set-up. We already noticed in Race 2 that the car was good, but always in traffic, so we didn’t actually do any changes because we knew if the car was out in front the car would be great. It was and it turned out fantastic – my first win in WTCR and also first win for the team, so great result.



Q:

We thought perhaps your tyres were dropping off, but you are obviously pretty happy how your car was dealing with them.



NC:

There was a drop after the first two laps. I knew that first lap, I was not able to do that again and then the gap went from 1.2s in front to 0.9s and I thought ‘oh shit, here we go. He’s coming towards me’. But luckily the gap kind of maintained and in the end I notice it was becoming easier so my tyres were lasting a big longer than his.



Q:

It’s been a real winning streak for you, hasn’t it, following the Nürburgring 24 Hours and the Indianapolis 8 Hours.



NC:

It’s been going really well the last couple of weeks and of course you need some luck as well. Hopefully I can continue this streak next week and the week after because the season is not finished yet.



Q:

Jean-Karl, you had a great start, then a little battle with Norbi. Talk us through that.



JKV:

Yes, it was a great start. I was P7 on the grid and could overtake everyone before Turn 1 and I was right behind Norbi, who was on the inside. I just wanted to be on his butt and to come with him to Turn 2, but he braked 50 metres before the corner where it’s a flat corner. For some reason he braked pretty hard and I hit him. I am sorry for him, it was not my intention and I have good relations with Norbi, he is a very fair driver. But I think he just wanted to let Nicky past on the outside but I was there. Sorry for him but I couldn’t do anything. After that I tried to come back at Nicky, the car felt good, but he was slightly too quick and by the end I was just managing the tyres to be sure we finished P2. Overall I’m super-happy, overall it was a good weekend. Not happy about what happened in Race 2, the fight was completely unnecessary and what I wanted to say is to make sure that Néstor is doing well, even if I don’t have to apologise for anything about that, but I hope he is doing well. It is not the thing I like, when people are getting so aggressive. It happened to me five times on the first lap. I’m happy to leave and to go back home, I still have it [in my heart] and I didn’t appreciate all of this.



Q:

Nate, it’s great to see you on the podium, but I know you will feel you are in the wrong chair. Talk us through your race.



NB:

Yeah, of course, it was a fantastic weekend for us. I’m very thankful for my team, they did an amazing job. Two pole positions, one win, one podium, it was very good. My best weekend so far, so I am pleased with that. In Race 3 because of the incident in Race 2 the guys couldn’t repair everything in the car. In Race 2 the car was amazing before the contact. So a bit of frustration for sure, but in the end we managed some points.



Q:

How do you think you will fair at the Hungaroring?



NB:

The Budapest circuit is one of my favourites. In the past I have always been lucky there. We’ll see. Because of our strong qualifying performance here we will have 20kg more and in Hungary that will be a big disadvantage. Of course, we are expecting not to be as quick as here, but we will be working to minimise it.