Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR)

“It was a tricky session for us. Q1, everything felt settled, I had the confidence. But in Q2 things started to fall apart. I didn’t do a very good job, to be honest with you. I had a big sideways moment on my first lap going into Turn 1 and as I was preparing for the next lap I picked up some damage on the car, misjudging the distance to one kerb and I damaged the car. So, in the end I was left without the possibility of setting a proper lap time. For me, this is one of the most difficult circuits. Afterwards it’s so easy to say that 95 per cent would have been a better strategy than going for 99 or 100. But the problem is as soon as you sit in the car and you have the helmet on, it’s a different world. And this was the problem also from my side today, I really wanted to push hard, to grab a second pole position and in the end this approach cost me a lot, almost a lot on this circuit, because in the end it’s still okay to finish 10th from what I saw, so still things could have been worse. But I really don’t want myself to do another mistake like this in the future.”



Jean-Karl Vernay (Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris)

“I’m super-happy, it’s a nice gift I gave to myself! Thanks again to the team. Great job. We had some issue in FP2 and I was quite sure it wouldn’t be possible to participate in the qualifying, and we ended up P3 and P1. I’m really happy and I have all my family and my fiancée watching me, so I love you guys, and thanks to the team. It’s a good effort. I was really relaxed, I knew what I had to do. I know we can make mistakes, but we didn’t. There’s not so much pressure, just try to do the best we can and we’ll see where we end up.”



Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS)

“Twice P2 in qualifying, we can be happy. Although in Q3 there was more. My lap was far from perfect, so sorry to the team, again, because I did the same in Slovakia. But I think it’s part of the learning process and I should not put too much pressure on myself. I’ve done a good job and shown that the speed was there compared to my team-mates. OK, my team-mate had some bad luck in Q3 and I’m really sorry for him. But luckily for him it was in Q3 and not in Q1. We’ve had out shit this season with the driveshaft in Nürburgring and with the ride height at the Hungaroring. Everybody has some shit at a certain point, and now it’s his. From the races, I think we can take some good points and win the rookie championship this weekend, that would be nice. Let’s do our best, the pace is there, so let’s do it.”



Thed Björk (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

“We are here fighting for the championship with Yann, and also with Yvan who was a little bit better than Yann. That’s a big struggle for the team. Obviously I feel good to be here, it’s nice for me as a feeling. But scoring this situation with Yann is not the optimum for us and the team. I’ve had two weekends where I was off, didn’t nail it, it was bouncing in the wrong way. To be in the position here, going for the fastest lap or to be in the top three is a fantastic feeling, all racing drivers like this, so I’m happy for that.”



Santiago Urrutia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

“Stupid mistake. But OK, I made it to Q3 which is important. The team gave me a great car. I was sad not to see Yann and Yvan at the front, which is the main thing. But OK, now we focus on tomorrow and hope we can get big points for the team, which is the most important thing.”



Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

“Sometimes you have luck, sometimes you don’t. This time it was a driveshaft issue. We just broke it as we were about to start the lap. I was feeling really well, the car was really well balanced for Q3, I was aiming again to do a good lap as usual. This time it’s different. In Hungary, we found out we had a lack of performance in the engine, but it’s not the engine itself, it’s something around it. We decided to change it, just to be safe and it’s back almost to normal. But now this has happened.”