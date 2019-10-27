They said what? WTCR drivers after Race 2

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse's Norbert Michelisz claimed win number four of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with victory in Race 2 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan. This is what he and second and place finishers Rob Huff and Gabriele Tarquini had to stay afterwards.

Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse), Hyundai i30 N TCR: First position

“Fantastic! It was very, very difficult. I tried to do a gap in the beginning. I managed to do that. I was seeing Rob was falling back one tenth after another but looking at the whole race I think he just had a very pleasure approach because he saved his tyres and he was just able to come back strong towards the end of the race. To be honest, for me, it was 24 qualifying laps. I was on the limit, I was two or three times going sideways. In the end we are going for the championship and the only approach for me is to go flat out. I’m very happy with my performance, very happy with the team performance. Winning races and scoring this amount of points is important. My approach in Race 3 will be the same. We will start P10 and we need to go for points. If we can get six or seven points it will be okay.”



Rob Huff (SLR VW Motorsport), Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR: Second position

“I had a good start, I got the jump on Norbi but he just got a better second-stage start and pulled ahead. But it’s the best result I’ve had this year. We should be doing better with what we’ve got but we can’t beat these guys. You always feel like you have a chance, you never give up, right, but this circuit is so tight, it doesn’t present a lot of overtaking opportunities, which is a shame. We were not quick enough but I didn’t want to get involved in any championship battles because I know Norbi is up there, I didn’t do anything silly and we have a podium, a trophy and some champagne.”



Gabriele Tarquini (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse), Hyundai i30 N TCR: Third position

“Kevin was the fastest guy on the track. I saw his pace yesterday and Ma’s pace also, unbelievable fast. Fortunately they start behind us because it was very tough. He could easily join the leader group because in the middle of the race he was one second faster than me so it was a very tough moment. But fortunately I saved my position. The most important for us is that Norbi could win the race. A great result for the team.”

