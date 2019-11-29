“They saved my potatoes” – Guerrieri on how WTCR team averted disaster

Esteban Guerrieri remains firmly contention to win the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO after his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team went into disaster-avoiding mode in Macau.

Guerrieri was in serious danger of dropping out of the WTCR / OSCARO title mix after he languished in P13 following First Qualifying on the Circuito da Guia.



But an engine change and set-up tweaks made following a two-hour technical debrief, helped the Honda-powered Argentine to a brace of top-10 finishes and limit title rival Norbert Michelisz’s advantage to just nine points ahead of the season super-finale in Malaysia next month.



“We really saved our potatoes and that’s a big thanks to the team,” Guerrieri said following his Macau fightback. “We tried a set-up [for Race 1] that I wasn’t so comfortable with, so we made some changes [for Race 2 and Race 3] and that made things much better. The car was good through Mandarin, which was so important to defend on the main straight. It was the only way to score good points. I’m nine points behind heading to Malaysia, but my target was always to go there in the mix, and that’s what I’ve done.”



ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Team Manager Dominik Greiner said: “We weren’t in a great situation, but we’ve maximised things and scored every point that was realistically available to us, which is a very positive thing. We’re still in the game and we’ll fight on at Sepang. It could have been a disaster. Fortunately, it wasn’t.”

