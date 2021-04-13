Santiago Urrutia insists his Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Racing WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup team-mates help him rather than faze him.

Urrutia is part of the four-car Cyan set-up in the WTCR, which also features Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller who, between them, have amassed six FIA World Touring Car titles.



Uruguayan Urrutia stepped up to the WTCR in 2020 with Cyan after winning a driver shootout. He completed his rookie season with a breakthrough victory at MotorLand Aragón last November.



Asked if he feels intimidated to be in such strong company, the 24-year-old said: “No, no [they don’t intimidate me], I always see them on the opposite way, I see them as my teachers so when I had a question I go to them, I ask them. When I have something on the data I go to them because we share everything inside Cyan. Obviously at the end of the day we are drivers, I want to be quicker than them, they want to be quicker than me but we are working for Lynk & Co and Cyan and we share everything.”



Urrutia, who placed sixth in the final 2020 WTCR standings, admitted that he won’t remain in the shadows of his illustrious team-mates forever.



“One day, as I always tell them, I want to be like them because I want to win the world title,’’ he said. “They know at one point we are going to be rivals on the track but that’s a different thing. But I never felt pressure from them.”



The 2021 WTCR season is set to get underway on the iconic Nürburgrinig Nordschleife in Germany from June 3-5.



Pictured from left to right are: Ehrlacher, Muller, Urrutia and Björk

