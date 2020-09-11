Four drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be taking part in an online press conference this morning.

At 11h00 CET Esteban Guerrieri, FIA Rookie Award contender Gilles Magnus (pictured), King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz and Yvan Muller will be live onFacebook.



Once the quartet has answered questions from host Alexandra Legouix and from media watching online around the world, Sebastian Trinks, Event Leader for Goodyear, the WTCR’s new exclusive tyre supplier, will appear.



Watch live from 11h00 CET at this link:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/