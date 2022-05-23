Tiago Monteiro has described the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife, venue of this week’s WTCR Race of Germany, as “one of those hardcore tracks”.

Monteiro, who won Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany last season, is competing in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as part of the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler line-up in a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Ad

Speaking ahead of the WTCR’s fifth consecutive visit to the legendary track, Portuguese ace Monteiro said: “Nordschleife is obviously a very unique place in the world of motorsport. There’s nothing that compares to it – not even Macau or Vila Real, [it’s] one of those hardcore tracks.

WTCR Michelisz reveals his bite-avoidance strategy in WTCR 18 HOURS AGO

“Nordschleife is a beast. You have this intensity that you feel as soon as you get around there; the whole week you have this pressure, this extra attention. You know you’re going to go and fight with yourself, with the car, with the track. It’s so hard to go fast there and so hard to win, that when you do it’s something that nothing compares to.

“The fans are coming back after two years without any or as many as we were used to, but now they’re coming back and it’s amazing to see so many people there camping for one week, taking their vacations for a year at the Nordschleife.

“You can smell barbecues, you can smell parties, it’s a really unique atmosphere. There are so many fans, they are so dedicated, they know everything about you and your career.

“It’s the biggest challenge of the year, together with Vila Real for me, but it’s amazing that we have the opportunity to race there as a sprint race in WTCR.

“Having won there last year, I would like to continue this feature, but we know that first of all LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler haven’t tested there this year – we know that pretty much everyone else has, which makes a difference – and we’re going to be a bit heavier than what we would like. So it will be a challenge, but on the Nordschleife anything can happen, so we’ll take it from there.”

WTCR How they stand in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 07:32