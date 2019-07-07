Thousands flock to WTCR Vila Real podium to celebrate Monteiro’s home win

Thousands of fans flocked to the Race 3 podium at WTCR Race of Portugal to celebrate Tiago Monteiro’s hugely popular home victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

They sung the full version ofA Portuguesa, Portugal’s national anthem before applauding the trophy presentations.



Afterwards, Honda-powered KCMG driver Monteiro said: “The fans and the support here is unbelievable. The whole week, everywhere we go we we’re supported, not just me, I think every driver here. I am so lucky to have this opportunity to be here and have a race like this in my home country. I am really blessed, I can only thank everybody for this support.”

