Fans planning to attend WTCR Race of Czech Republic, rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, can now buy tickets for the action-packed event at Autodrom Most.
Scheduled for April 9-10, the WTCR Race of Czech Republic weekend also includes a full line-up of support races. ClickHEREfor more information.
Ad
WTCR
Backman proud after living WTCR dream
The post Tickets on sale for Autodrom Most WTCR season opener appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Young WTCR talent Tassi determined to capitalise on increased experience
WTCR
Event guide 2022: WTCR Race of Germany
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad