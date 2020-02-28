Tickets on sale for WTCR’s ‘Big One’

Tickets are on sale for WTCR Race of Germany at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Named 'The Big One', the fearsome 25.378-kilometre lap, by far the longest of the season, makes the event a must-see for fans.



Thed Björk, a winner of seven WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races since 2018, said of the Nürburgring Nordschleife: “It’s the most challenging track in the world. A driver goes through everything because it has so many different challenges from low speed to high speed, to bumpy, to the compressions. l have a lot of respect for the track and if you win there you get the satisfaction that you can handle this challenge.”



WTCR Race of Germany takes place as part of the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen, the famous twice-around-the-clock race, from 20-23 May.



Clickherefor ticket and event information.

