Hungarian hero Norbert Michelisz will head to his home rounds of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup with a winning feeling once again following team-mate Gabriele Tarquini’s triumph at WTCR Race of Spain earlier this month.

Tarquini’s success was the first for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse since Michelisz won Race 1 at WTCR Race of Malaysia in December 2019.



Although Michelisz endured a MotorLand Aragón weekend of frustration, Tarquini’s Race 1 victory in the all-new, Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR served as a welcome boost both both drivers and their Italy-based team.



“It’s a good team result for the weekend and I’m very happy for Gabriele,” said Michelisz.



BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Gabriele Rizzo Team Principal said: “We are delighted to return to our winning ways. Gabriele put up a strong fight in Race 1 to keep his Hyundai Elantra N TCR in front and convert his advantageous position into a win. Overall we demonstrated good pace and performance. We have reversed the trend of the last few rounds and now we have to keep this positive momentum going forward to the next races.”



WTCR Race of Hungary is scheduled to take place at the Hungaroring from August 20-22.

