Magnus was fast-tracked from TCR Europe to the WTCR by the RACB National Team – the Belgian federation’s talent search scheme – and challenged for a podium finish at the season-opening WTCR Race of Belgium.



After landing a breakthrough top-three at WTCR Race of Slovakia, Magnus, 21, clinched the WTCR Rookie Driver title* with one event remaining.



Driving for top team Comtoyou Racing, Magnus starts the season finale at MotorLand Aragón this weekend as one of 11 drivers in contention for touring car racing’s top prize in fifth overall at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.



“It’s been a really good year, much better than I would have thought or hoped for and that’s a really positive thing,” said Magnus. “If you would have said to me it would have been possible to win the title before the last round I would not have believed you. But I’m not focusing too much on that because it’s not the year to take the main title. It’s pretty much going to be between [Yann] Ehrlacher and [Esteban] Guerrieri but it’s a good feeling to have so much points before the end of the year.”



Magnus trails Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Ehrlacher by 53 points but is 10 points off the top three.



“To be honest we are quite far away in points so it’s going to be difficult [to win the overall title],” Magnus said. “But when it’s mathematically possible it’s possible so you have to go for it and I’ll definitely go for it, but I know it’s not very realistic. In a rookie year even before the end of the season I would be happy with the top five but I don’t put a lot of pressure on myself and I will try to make the best of it.”



*Subject to the publication of the final results