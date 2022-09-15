Romeo Ferraris, the organisation behind Jean-Karl Vernay’s WTCR Trophy title success in 2020 and countless wins in the series, has been looking back on the Experience Day it held during the combined ETCR Race IT and WTCR Race of Italy weekend at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi in July.

While its competitive focus was on its FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup bid, the company also used the event to showcase its products and services.

Ad

Customers, journalists, other guests and enthusiasts were able to experience the thrill of driving the Caterham 485 CSR – Romeo Ferraris is the official Caterham importer and dealer for Italy – and the Toyota Yaris GR, which comes with a performance-enhancing kit developed by Romeo Ferraris.

WTCR Where and when? WTCR calendar recap YESTERDAY AT 11:06

There was also a special reception for more than 300 guests held in partnership with Delitaly and Tenuta Montemagno, which also supplied the champagne for the WTCR Races.

Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager, said: “At Vallelunga for Romeo Ferraris it was like living two weekends in one, if not more: on the one hand we had the FIA ​​ETCR appointment, confirming the speed potential of our technical package, but in parallel we set up and collaborated on numerous accompanying initiatives, which met with high approval and gave a broad view of the capabilities of our company. The greatest commitment was the Romeo Ferraris Experience, which gave the opportunity to test the Caterham 485 CSR and the Toyota Yaris GR, showing our activity as a dealer and importer, as well as a department for the preparation of road cars. The apéritif on Friday afternoon, set up together with Delitaly and Tenuta Montemagno, proved to be an excellent opportunity to welcome guests, sponsors, journalists and other prominent figures in a more informal context, and it was equally pleasant that so many children and young people watched in admiration our box and the Giulia ETCR. We hope this opportunity has fuelled their passion for motorsport.”

WTCR Why history can be made in WTCR 2022 13/09/2022 AT 17:53