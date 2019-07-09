Yvan Muller and Yann Ehrlacher shared their first podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when they placed second in Race 3 in Vila Real on Sunday.

Although the occasion was filled with sadness following their loss of a team member on Saturday evening, it was a result that Muller and his 23-year-old nephew Ehrlacher had been working on for some time.



“This is an emotional and special day for us,” said Muller. “Firstly, because I am on the podium with Yann, my nephew. But mainly because we lost a colleague and friend last night. We didn't know last midnight if we were going to race today. But his family said that we should race and get a podium, we did just that.”



Fellow Cyan-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR driver Ehrlacher added: “There are so many emotions to be on the podium together with Yvan for the first time, at the same time as we lost a colleague and friend yesterday. I got two podium finishes with important points from this weekend and we all dedicate this to him and our thoughts are with his family.”



Muller is pictured left with Race 3 winner Tiago Monteiro centre and Ehrlacher right

The post Together at last: Muller and Ehrlacher share first WTCR podium appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.