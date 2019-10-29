FIA WTCR

Tomita up for more WTCR action

Tomita up for more WTCR action
By FIA WTCR

50 minutes agoUpdated 44 minutes ago

Ryuichiro Tomita is up for further appearances in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO following his debut wildcard appearance on home soil.

Tomita was the most successful of the three race-by-racers in action at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan with a best result of P17 in Race 2 for Audi Team Hitotsuyama.

“It was a really tough weekend for me because we don’t have experience of WTCR, but I really enjoyed the races,” said Tomita. “It is the strongest racing category in the world and there are some legendary drivers. If I had a next chance I would hope for a good result. I hope [to do more races].”

The post Tomita up for more WTCR action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react