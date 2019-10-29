Tomita up for more WTCR action

Ryuichiro Tomita is up for further appearances in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO following his debut wildcard appearance on home soil.

Tomita was the most successful of the three race-by-racers in action at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan with a best result of P17 in Race 2 for Audi Team Hitotsuyama.



“It was a really tough weekend for me because we don’t have experience of WTCR, but I really enjoyed the races,” said Tomita. “It is the strongest racing category in the world and there are some legendary drivers. If I had a next chance I would hope for a good result. I hope [to do more races].”

