Top trio look back to Vila Real 2019 in WTCR Rewind tonight

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

WTCR Rewind, the online talk show from Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, returns tonight (19h00 CET).

Host Alexandra Legouix is joined by respected Portuguese journalist José Caetano, plus WTCR drivers Yann Ehrlacher, Tiago Monteiro and Yvan Muller to look back on the 2019 WTCR Race of Portugal weekend at Vila Real.

The hour-long show will hear from all drivers with Honda-powered Monteiro set to talk through his momentous and highly emotional Race 3 victory.

Caetano, who reports on the WTCR for the A Bola newspaper and weekly magazine Autofoco, joins the show as the expert journalist, while Ehrlacher – the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver at Vila Real last July – and Muller shared a podium for the first time in their Cyan Lynk & Co 03 TCRs.

WTCR Rewind is available onFacebookandYouTube.

