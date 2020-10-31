Jean-Karl Vernay won’t start Race 3 at WTCR Race of Spain tomorrow from the DHL Pole Position after an investigation found he exceeded track limits at Turn 5 during his Qualifying Q3 shootout run.

Vernay, who turns 33 today, had set the Q3 pace in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris only for the post-session sanction to drop him to fourth in Q3.



Frenchman Vernay’s penalty promotes Comtoyou Audi driver Gilles Magnus, a WTCR Rookie Driver award contender, to the provisional DHL Pole Position for Race 3 with Thed Björk moving up to second place.