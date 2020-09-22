It’s WTCR Race of Germany this week with the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife gearing up to host rounds three and four of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season. Here are the key timings.

Thursday September 24

Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h00

Free Practice 2: 15h15-15h45

Qualifying: 19h00-19h40

Friday September 25

Race 1: 16h40 (3 laps)

Saturday September 26

Race 2: 10h00 (3 laps)

All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change. Clickhereto view the full event timetable.

