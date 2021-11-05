Leading figures from the motorsport world have paid tribute to Gabriele Tarquini following the Italian legend’s decision to retire from full-time driving at the end of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season. A selection of comments appears below.

Andrea Adamo, Team Principal, Hyundai Motorsport:

“It is impossible to put into words how much of an impact Gabriele Tarquini has had on Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing. From the second day of our Hyundai i30 N TCR project, he was there to help us develop our debut circuit racing challenger. With Gabriele, it was born, learned to walk and then ran. He won the first-ever race for a Hyundai Motorsport car in the TCR International series, and he was the first world champion for our company in WTCR 2018. For me personally, it is difficult to split my passion and my job, and it will be strange not to see him at a racing circuit. I started working with Gabriele in 1994 when I was 24 years old, and he is one of the few people I have shared most of my time and life with. It is hard to come to terms with Gabriele putting down his helmet, and he will be sorely missed. While he may not be racing anymore, we are in discussions about how our relationship might work, but today we celebrate his incredible career and look forward to seeing his next adventures outside of the cockpit unfold.”



Xavier Gavory, WTCR Director:

“Gabriele’s retirement is very much the end of an incredible era and the WTCR paddocks and race tracks of the world won’t be the same without him. While the WTCR will go on attracting the best touring car drivers in the business, I doubt we will see another driver of Gabriele’s ability and longevity ever again. A lot is made of his age, but it really is a credit to his character and talent that he keeps delivering year after year, always committed and rarely giving his rivals the chance to defend or attack. The word legend gets used all too easily in sport but Gabriele is a legend for what he has accomplished. There’s no question we’ll all miss him but we look forward to giving him a fitting send-off at the season-deciding WTCR Race of Russia later this month.”



Alan Gow, President, FIA Touring Car Commission:

“For three decades Gabriele Tarquini has been at the forefront of touring car racing at both national and international level. His decision to retire from full-time driving at the end of the season marks the end of an incredible career that also included stints in Formula One and so much more beforehand. Of course, I remember well the impact he had on the British Touring Car Championship. Despite his limited knowledge of only some of the tracks, he took the title at his first attempt in 1994 with some formidable drives. His two FIA World Touring Car crowns, including the first WTCR title in 2018 at the age of 57, were among a number of standout achievements that will ensure Gabriele’s place in motorsport history as a touring car colossus.”



Marcello Lotti, WSC President:

“I had the privilege to share a lot of my time with Gabriele during the last 30 years, as he was one of my drivers when I worked as a team manager and later a competitor in the championships I promoted. This gave me the opportunity to think a lot of him as a driver and as a personal friend, and I cherish so many good memories of the time we have spent together. He’s now hanging up his helmet, but with the wealth of experience and the reputation he has built I’m sure he could continue in motorsport as an invaluable adviser and tester. So, I'm confident this is not the end for us to share our passion for touring car racing.”



François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, WTCR promoter:

“After it became clear there was no full-time WTCC drive for 2017, Gabriele could so easily have given up. Instead, he put all his skill, knowledge and energy into developing the Hyundai TCR project and returned to full-time racing even stronger, even more determined. When Gabriele became the first King of WTCR in 2018, I heard people say that maybe the quality of the drivers wasn’t high enough if a 56-year-old could take the title. But you don’t need me to tell you that the level then, like it is now, was super-high. Gabriele, however, simply proved that age doesn’t slow you down and his performances across that season made him a very worthy winner. Gabriele will go down in history as a gentleman out of the car but a total racer behind the wheel. It has been a privilege to have worked with him for so many seasons. And although we wish him every success and happiness in the future, I can’t help thinking that our paths will cross again.”



Gabriele Rizzo, Team Principal,BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse:

“This is an incredibly emotional day for everyone at BRC Racing Team. We will never be able to fully express how much of an influence and guiding factor Gabriele has been in our success. Thankfully we still have two more rounds of WTCR to go before we part ways, but all of us are incredibly grateful for his passion, dedication, and motivation that has helped us to win two drivers’ titles and countless races. From all of us in the team, we want to celebrate his outstanding career, thank him for his work, and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Ad

WTCR End of an incredible era: WTCR legend Tarquini announces retirement AN HOUR AGO

WTCR BREAKING NEWS! Tarquini to end full-time career following 2021 WTCR season 2 HOURS AGO