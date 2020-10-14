Magnus, 21, is competing in the WTCR with the full support of Belgium’s ASN through its flagship RACB National Team initiative.



But as well as trio of WTCR Rookie Driver victories in Slovakia, Magnus claimed two outright podiums with a weekend high of second in Race 2.



Afterwards, a delighted Magnus, who drives an Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Racing, said: “Our first podium in the WTCR, the third round, I’m 21 years old and I couldn’t have dreamed of anything better. This is an FIA world series and there is no higher level in this type of car. A lot of these guys have more experience than me and you can feel that on the track. They know what to do and this gives you some extra pressure. But until now we have been managing it quite well.”



Following non-finishes in Race 1, Luca Engstler and Bence Boldizs were second and third respectively in Race 2.



“I am really pleased with my performance in Race 3, coming from 17th on the grid to finish ninth [overall],” said Engstler, whose Hyundai i30 N TCR is entered by his family outfit, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team. “I think we’re in the right place with the Hyundai i30 N TCR and we will work hard to have another strong weekend in Hungary.”