Measuring 5.396 kilometres in length, the modified track at MotorLand Aragón is very similar to what was used for the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain earlier this month, except for the addition of an extended chicane on the long back straight.



This features a tight left-hand entry but a faster exit back onto the straight towards the hairpin. The sequence of corners are T16, T17, T18 and T19, making for a total of 22 corners.



Jean-Karl Vernay, one of 11 drivers in contention for the 2020 WTCR title, said: “The new track layout will change a bit what happens because it will be better for everyone. Everyone is going to be much more tight. Hopefully we put on a good show for the TV.”



WTCR Race of Aragón counts as rounds 14, 15 and 16 of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and takes place from November 13-15 with extensive live coverage, including on Eurosport 1 and free-to-air Spanish channel Teledeporte.



Did you know?With 22 corners the MotorLand Aragón layout used for WTCR Race of Aragón tops Spa-Francorchamps (20 corners), Silverstone and Circuit Paul-Ricad (18) and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (16).