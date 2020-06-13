Twice around the clock go WTCR team-mates Berthon and Coronel

-

WTCR team-mates Nathanaël Berthon and Tom Coronel are preparing to race twice around the clock in Portugal this weekend.

They are joining forces with teenage promise Nicolas Baert to drive a Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS in the 24H Portimão from 13h00 CET today (Saturday).



Baert is a TCR Europe racer and son of Jean-Michel Baert, the owner of WTCR race-winning outfit Comtoyou Racing.



“This really is an event to look forward to, plenty of time for nice battles with the rest of the field,” said Dutchman Coronel, who is embarking on his 31st season of racing. “This weekend, I will be sharing driving duties with Nicolas Baert. He raced with MP Motorsport in Formula 4 last year and will be making his debut in TCR Europe this season. Therefore, this is a good opportunity for him to get acquainted with the Audi RS 3 LMS. Nathanaël Berthon is rounding out our team, he is my team-mate in the upcoming WTCR season.



“It is good preparation for the WTCR season that is also coming up soon and a good way to get accustomed to the Audi. Of course, measures are also in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That will require some getting used to, but as everyone will understand, this is necessary.”



It promises to be a busy weekend for Coronel, who will be competing in the first event of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship at a virtual Salzburgring from 15h15 CET on Sunday.



