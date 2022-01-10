Nathanaël Berthon and Yann Ehrlacher were both winners when the e-Trophée Andros ice race racing series resumed following the traditional Christmas break last weekend.
Berthon, a race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, triumphed in the opening counter at Isola 2000 in France before Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s King of WTCR Ehrlacher finished first in the third race of the event.
With two events remaining, Ehrlacher, who drives for his uncle Yvan Muller’s M Racing team, is second in the provisional standings, seven points behind former WTCR racer Aurélien Panis. Berthon is equal third in the points.
Photo:Facebook.com/tropheeandros
