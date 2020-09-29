After four races, the Hungarian has two podiums to his name, the latest coming with third place behind Thed Björk in the second of two races on the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend.



“I was hard defending from Thed because I knew the Lynk & Co was certainly very fast, especially in the wet,” said Tassi, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR. “On the next lap I made a stupid mistake and went off line into Turn 1, so I locked the front and he could cut under me, so that was job done for him unfortunately.



“After that I still tried to put a bit of pressure on him, but as soon as we went on to the Nordschleife he made a bit of a gap at every corner. I was pushing at the maximum obviously, then I heard Néstor [Girolami] had a penalty. After that obviously if I knew he has a penalty behind me there was a big gap, I was not pushing him into a mistake so in my last lap I was cautious, really going for the optimum performance and not make any mistakes.”



Tassi’s podium helped to make up for his Race 1 exit following contact with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver Santiago Urrutia.



“Friday was a tough day, we lost a lot of points and what happened was not our mistake,” said the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver. “It’s a shame but this podium is good compensation. Two podiums in two race weekends compared to last year is a big improvement, a big step. I’m happy with this obviously, I’m not happy that in both weekends one of the races I lost many valuable points. Maybe at the end it will count. But I keep my head down and try to focus on my job to improve as much as I can.”