Twin-tastic! WTCR’s Tom Coronel and brother Tim score Dakar best

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points-scorer Tom Coronel and twin brother Tim celebrated a Dakar personal best result by making it to the finish of the gruelling cross-country event in 27th position.

The Dutchmen survived a roll during week two to complete the arduous route across Saudi Arabia in their 3.0-litre buggy, known as The Beast.



“Our goal was to finish somewhere around the top 20,” said Tom Coronel. “That is certainly possible with this Beast, so that is giving us confidence. We have had a few issues, but this simply was our best Dakar ever. In terms of results, but also the one with the fewest problems. Too bad about the roll, because after that, all kinds of things around it started having issues. That is part of the job, the mistake hurt us a bit. But I massively enjoyed it again and the potential is huge. Now for an even better result.”



Tim Coronel added: “We have thoroughly enjoyed it again. We are arriving here with a little bit less parts on the car, but The Beast is really powerful and strong. Really Coronel-proof, I would say. Again, it was a nice adventure, unbelievable. I am proud of the team, of what they have achieved again this year. Now on to 2021.”

