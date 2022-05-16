Néstor Girolami made history when he completed the WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France weekend as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.

With younger brother Franco ahead in the TCR Europe standings after two rounds, Girolami’s tenure at the head of the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup order marks the first occasion that two brothers have led the WTCR and TCR Europe ranking at the same time.

“For our family, it is a very special moment,” Girolami said. “It's the first time that two brothers are leading WTCR and TCR Europe at the same time, so I think we can say we're both doing a good job so far.

“Franco adapted very quickly to European racing last year and showed that he has the ability to win. This year, the help I can give him is different, because he is driving for Audi so in a way, now he is a bit more of a rival for me. But also, that means we speak a bit less about racing, so this is also good for our relationship. Still, we like to do simulator together sometimes and to train together as well. We have that competitive spirit and we push each other. We raced in the same series back in Argentina so we're used to being rivals.

“Being in different series and brands helps us separate things. He has his professional interests and I have my own. We are dealing well with that because our teams and brands are important for us, so we want to protect that privacy and we respect that space. Still, it is natural that I am very happy to see him winning in TCR Europe.

“His goal is to become the champion this year and I really think he can do it. The same for me in WTCR, so we will try to continue making history. It would be fantastic if we can both do it.”

While Néstor Girolami is busy preparing for WTCR Race of Germany at Nürburgring Nordschleife from May 26-28, Franco Girolami is in action for top WTCR team Comtoyou Racing in the second event of the TCR Europe Touring Car Series at Circuit Paul Ricard from May 21-22.

