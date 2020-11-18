The French pair ensured Sweden-based Cyan Racing Lynk & Co came out on top ahead of Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport with its Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCRs from Geely Group Motorsport in China.



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s triumph is its second in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in as many seasons, although Cyan engineers and technicians played a key role in YMR’s capture of the inaugural title in 2018.



“The goal was to win both titles and to do that is just fantastic,” said Cyan Racing CEO Fredrik Wahlén. “We believed from the start in the way we work together. As a team it is not only the driver, it’s everyone from the ones driving the trucks to working on the cars. Everyone really wanted to put their hearts into this and do it as a big team. To be able to achieve that and win both titles feels absolutely fantastic. Coming here and seeing how many drivers could still win the title just shows how high a level this series is and to be able to go away with both trophies is just amazing.”



Wahlén explained the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic made his team’s success even more significant.



“With everything going on in the world this year it has been a challenge and to be able to keep the group we have had and be so consistent through the year [is a great achievement],” said Wahlén. “Even when we have a down [weekend] we pick each other up. We didn’t have a perfect first race [at WTCR Race of Aragón], we didn’t have the right strategy, but everyone was just on it directly. It was the same [on Saturday] when everything was shortened due to the fog delay, but we picked it up and made the best of it. That’s constantly what we do: try to make the best of the situation we’re in. That’s why we are the winner of both titles.”



Of Ehrlacher’s victory in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers*, Wahlén said: “To see him under the pressure we have had through the year and just to be able to deliver, and also to deliver one race ahead of what is actually planned, I’m extremely proud of him.”



Eleven entrants representing seven customer racing brands were eligible for the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in 2020, while a further two wildcard outfits also took part in WTCR events, albeit not eligible for points.



*Subject to the publication of the final results