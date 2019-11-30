Uncle Yvan tips nephew and fellow WTCR racer Ehrlacher to shine on ice

Yvan Muller reckons his nephew Yann Ehrlacher will be a hit when he contests the upcoming Trophée Andros ice-racing series with his eponymous team.

Muller, brother of Ehrlacher’s mother and ex-racer Cathy Muller, competes against Ehrlacher, who is 23 years his junior, in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. They drive for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co and Cyan Performance Lynk & Co respectively.



For the Trophée Andros, which Muller won 10 times as a driver, Ehrlacher will link up with Natan Bihel, who drives for Muller’s partner Justine Monnier’s M Racing team in TCR Europe. They will share an all-electric, four-wheel-drive silhouette with Muller on hand in his capacity as team boss.



“We have a race the weekend before and the weekend after [WTCR Race of] Malaysia so December will be busy,” said Muller, one of four drivers in contention to win the 2019 WTCR / OSCARO title. “Having Yann in the team was one of my motivations because I wanted Yann in the car since a long time.



“It’s a new challenge for the team because we’ve never done ice racing, it’s very complicated and different. We are in the mountains so there are many aspects we have to manage. It’s also the first time for us with an electric car and the temperature difference will probably be 40 or 50 degrees [compared to Malaysia].”



This will be Ehrlacher’s first Trophée Andros bid as an Elite Pro driver, but Muller is convinced that his nephew will have little trouble adapting to a new category.



“Every winter since seven or eight years we went to Lapland for the ice driving,” said Muller. “Okay, it was with rear-wheel drive and this is front-wheel drive but he will be up there quite quickly I am sure.”



Yvan Muller Racing will field a second Trophée Andros entry for ex-Formula One driver Franck Lagorce and its ELMS racer Laurent Millara.



The series begins in Val Thorens, France, from 7-8 December and continues with round two in Andorra from 20-21 December. There are a further three events in January with the final scheduled for Clermont-Ferrand on 1 February.



Ehrlacher and Muller’s fellow WTCR / OSCARO racer Aurélien Panis will also take part in an Audi S1 run by leading FIA European Rally Championship team Saintéloc Racing.



Photo:Tropheeandros.com/Dupessey/Yvan Muller Racing

