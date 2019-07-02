Unfinished business as WTCR street-racing ace Huff returns to Vila Real

Street-racing maestro Rob Huff will return to Vila Real later this week aiming to claim the victory he lost out on in a multi-car accident at WTCR Race of Portugal last season.

Huff started Race 1 on the DHL Pole Position but a clash with Sébastien Loeb Racing team-mate Mehdi Bennani triggered the action-halting incident. The SLR Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRs were destroyed, while Bennani required a brief stay in hospital and contemplated quitting the sport in the weeks that followed.



“We took pole position last year, so it should be a very strong race for us,” said the Briton. “Hopefully we can deliver on the promise we showed back then.”

