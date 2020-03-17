Update: WTCR Race of Germany

It is with regret that Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, in consultation with the FIA, ADAC 24h-Rennen promoter ADAC Nordrhein and the DMSB, the German ASN, announces the cancellation of WTCR Race of Germany.

WTCR Race of Germany was scheduled as part of the ADAC 24h-Rennen event at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which has been postponed to 24-27 September due to German government restrictions imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.



Unfortunately, it is not possible to run WTCR Race of Germany on this revised date due to the existing schedule of WTCR events.



However, in order to maintain the planned 20-race WTCR calendar, WTCR Race of Portugal and WTCR Race of Austria, scheduled for 19-21 June and 24-26 July respectively, will both include an additional qualifying session and race. The qualifying sessions and races scheduled for WTCR Race of Hungary have already been incorporated into the WTCR Race of Spain timetable following the cancellation of the Hungarian round.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “We fully respect and support the decision of ADAC Nordrhein to postpone the ADAC 24h-Rennen event in accordance with measures taken by the German government in these very difficult times. ADAC Nordrhein is our partner in Germany since 2015 and we will both do everything possible to see WTCR racing again on that iconic circuit. We also hope as many fans as possible will attend on the rescheduled September date and that unique event is the huge success it always has been.



“While health and safety considerations remain the absolute priority, as we have communicated previously, our intention is to do all we can to maintain a 20-race schedule for WTCR in 2020. The rescheduling of the races planned for Nürburgring Nordschleife to Vila Real and Salzburgring will allow this to be achieved.



“We will continue to monitor the situation in Slovakia, where the WTCR is due to race from 5-7 June, in consultation with the FIA, the event promoter and relevant authorities. If necessary, we will follow the same process regarding the rescheduling of the Slovakia Ring races into existing WTCR events straight after the summer.”

