Santiago Urrutia plans to build on his points-scoring start to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup after learning a valuable lesson.

Uruguayan driver Urrutia finished second in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France at Circuit de Pau-Ville earlier this month in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

“Last year I made some mistakes and the zeroes really hurt my title chances,” said the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver. “Now we’re putting everything together and I’m trying to score points in every race. I had a good position, starting P7 and P4, so to get a podium and finish in P7 is great. Now we have to keep going because it’s just a weekend and just a podium. The [season] is so long. We need to carry this momentum forward.”

