Urrutia, from Uruguay, is competing in the WTCR with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co after winning a driver shootout during the summer.



Racing a Lynk & Co 03 TCR on Goodyear tyres, the 24-year-old lapped the 4.0-kilometre Belgian track in 1m37.063s as teams continued their final preparations for this weekend’s season opener.



Attila Tassi (ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport) was second quickest in a Honda Civic Type R TCR, 0.142s behind Urrutia with Tom Coronel third and the top WTCR Trophy contender for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport.



Yvan Muller, Néstor Girolami and home hero and leading Rookie Award runner Gilles Magnus rounded out the top six with Nicky Catsburg, the returning Nathanaël Berthon, Jean-Karl Vernay and Yann Ehrlacher next up.



King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz was 12thquickest behind Thed Björk. Wildcard racer Luca Filippi was P13 on his first outing in Team Mulsanne’s Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris followed by 18-year-old Jack Young (Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane) and Gabriele Tarquini.



Esteban Guerrieri failed to set a meaningful lap time and his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team will use the lunchbreak to establish why. Zengő Motorsport’s trio of CUPRA Leon Competición TCRs have yet to take to the track.



The afternoon test session, when more warm and dry weather is forecast, runs from 13h00-17h00 CET.