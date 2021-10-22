Santiago Urrutia battled back from his tough WTCR Race of Czech Republic weekend with a Race 2 podium at Circuit Pau-Arnos.

Urrutia slipped back in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title fight after he could only land five points at Autodrom Most seven days previously.



After a slow getaway left him languishing in P15 at the end of Race 1 in France, he was back on form in Race 2 when he drove his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR to third place behind Cyan team-mate Yvan Muller.



“I'm very happy to finish on the podium after a very tough race,” the Uruguayan said. “The [title fight] is really tight and everyone wants to win. I believe strongly in the team and I'm aiming for the win in the next race.”



After 12 races, Urrutia is sixth in the provisional standings, 35 points behind team-mate and Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.

