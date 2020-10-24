Santiago Urrutia capitalised on his circuit knowledge to produce his second-best scoring weekend so far in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Urrutia, part of the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co line-up, placed fourth in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary after charging through from P11 on the grid.
“I’m super-happy,” the Uruguayan said following Race 2. “We finished 1-2 with Yann and Yvan and I started P11 and finished P4 so I’m really happy about my performance. I’m also very happy with my mechanics. We had a problem on the grid so they had to work a lot. This result was really good for us.”
The Hungaroring was the first circuit on the WTCR schedule that Urrutia had driven on before.
