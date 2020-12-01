WTCR rising star Santiago Urrutia had the honour of meeting the President of Uruguay in the capital Montevideo today.

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver Urrutia, who completed his rookie season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with a breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Aragón last month, was granted an audience with President Luis Lacalle Pou.

During the meeting, Urrutia, 24, presented his President with a race suit he wore during the 2020 WTCR season.

Visit FIAWTCR.com soon for an interview with Urrutia.

WTCR
Esports WTCR Asia title joy for Maulana, heartbreak for Chung
9 HOURS AGO

The post Urrutia goes from flying the Uruguayan flag in the WTCR to meeting the country’s president appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Baldi wins Esports WTCR title, Fiduci and Antonov score breakthrough victories
YESTERDAY AT 23:00
WTCR
Sunday night is online racing night in Esports WTCR
29/11/2020 AT 17:00