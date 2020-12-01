WTCR rising star Santiago Urrutia had the honour of meeting the President of Uruguay in the capital Montevideo today.

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver Urrutia, who completed his rookie season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with a breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Aragón last month, was granted an audience with President Luis Lacalle Pou.



During the meeting, Urrutia, 24, presented his President with a race suit he wore during the 2020 WTCR season.



Visit FIAWTCR.com soon for an interview with Urrutia.