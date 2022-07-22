Santiago Urrutia starts WTCR Race of Italy aiming to keep the pressure on Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona but wary of the sweltering conditions he expects to face.

With ambient temperatures of 40 degrees centigrade forecast, the two WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi will be hugely challenging for the WTCR drivers and their teams.

Urrutia is second in the provisional standings, 16 points behind current Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Azcona following his victory on his Vila Real debut earlier this month aboard his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co-entered Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

“It's going to be very warm and it will be really important to find the right set-up as we have maximum compensation weight for Vallelunga,” the Uruguayan star said. “The main goal will be to be in the top 10 of qualifying and score the big points in the races. We will keep working as a team and I hope that we can keep our strong pace up.”

