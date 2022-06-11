Santiago Urrutia will start the partially reversed-grid Race 2 from pole position at WTCR Race of Hungary after qualifying in P10 at the Hungaroring.

The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver was ninth in the closing stages of the Q2 session, until team-mate Ma Quing Hua improved to sixth, knocking the Uruguayan down to the crucial place. It also meant Cyan Racing’s Yvan Muller finished in P11.



Rob Huff is set to join Urrutia on the front row of Race 2 after the Briton qualified his Zengő Motorsport Cupra Leon Competición in ninth. The second row will be made up of Goodyear #Followtheleader Néstor Girolami, who qualified eighth, and home hero Norbert Michelisz. The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver was seventh fastest, but will be docked six places on the grid for Race 1 following his crash with Attila Tassi in Pau.



Race 1 for WTCR Race of Hungary takes place on Sunday morning at 11h20 local time, wit Race 2 following at 16h45.

