Santiago Urrutia will go from being the fastest Lynk & Co-powered qualifier at WTCR Race of Slovakia to taking to a track he’s driven on before when WTCR Race of Hungary hosts the fourth event of the all-action 2020 season.

Urrutia qualified his Cyan Performance-entered Lynk & Co 03 TCR in eighth position at the Slovakia Ring and tried the Hungaroring for size during the 2019 TCR Europe opener.

“Finally, a race track that I know,” said the Uruguayan prospect, a newcomer to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for 2020. “Hungaroring is where I got my first win on European soil and I raced here in TCR Europe last year. We're coming from a really difficult weekend for the whole team and I will give my 100 per cent to continue fighting our way forward.”

