After dropping out of Race 1 with damage to his Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Urrutia charged through from the back of the grid to finish P10 in Race 2 at the iconic German track.



"We finished in the points and that was the goal,” said the Cyan Performance driver. “I was a bit more cautious than yesterday and brought the car home without any damage. It was an up and down weekend with the crashes and good points.”