Uruguayan Santiago Urrutia continued his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup acclimatisation with a top 10 finish on his Nürburgring Nordschleife debut last weekend.
After dropping out of Race 1 with damage to his Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Urrutia charged through from the back of the grid to finish P10 in Race 2 at the iconic German track.
"We finished in the points and that was the goal,” said the Cyan Performance driver. “I was a bit more cautious than yesterday and brought the car home without any damage. It was an up and down weekend with the crashes and good points.”
WTCR
Difficult times but still happy Tommy WTCR times for Coronel
The post Urrutia scores Nordschleife WTCR goal appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR race winner Vernay gets PURE ETCR chance in Romeo Ferraris Alfa Romeo
WTCR
Team speed and nephew’s out-of-this-world win cheers off-song Muller in WTCR