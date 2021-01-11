Although the Uruguayan talent’s programme for 2021 is to be announced, the 24-year-old is aiming for the top in the Goodyear-equipped series when he hopes to continue behind the wheel of a Cyan-prepared Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



Speaking prior to the Christmas break, Urrutia said: “My goal is to race with Cyan. I want to become world champion [but] there is more I need to learn. I need to improve. I’m still a little under the level compared to the big guys. But with a good pre-season and by working hard I can get there and fight for the championship. That’s going to be my goal. Winning the [Teams’ title] for Cyan is the most important thing but then I want to become the Drivers’ champion.”



Urrutia excelled during his debut WTCR season with a DHL Pole Position double and Race 3 victory at WTCR Race of Aragón the highlight of an impressive attack for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.



Asked what he found hardest about racing in WTCR, Urrutia said: “There are guys with a lot of experience, they know how to race and when to be aggressive, when not to be. In terms of speed, I think I was always there but I was penalised a little bit during the races. Sometimes I did mistakes, sometimes I take risks I shouldn’t take and that’s why if I want to fight for the championship I need to focus and work on all races.”