Santiago Urrutia added the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy to his maiden win in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, by setting the fastest race lap of WTCR Race of Aragón during his drive to victory in Race 3.

The Uruguayan set a time of 2m15.272s during his victory drive in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR. The lap proved quicker than Yvan Muller’s benchmark from his winning drive in Race 2, the Cyan Racing ace managing a best of 2m15.965s.



Local hero Mikel Acona set the fastest lap in Race 1 on Sunday morning, in sunny but slippery conditions at the 5.397-kilometre MotorLand Aragón track. His time was 2m28.782s.